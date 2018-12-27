Fake accounts scam: Asif Zardari’s name to be put on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to put name of PPP supremo Asif Zardari in the Exit Control List, Information Minister Fawad Ch said after the Federal Cabinet meeting here on Thursday.

Briefing the media, the minister said all those 172 named in the fake accounts scam by the Joint Investigation Team will not be allowed to leave the country, he said.

Asif Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpul and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah are among those accused by the investigation body constituted on the orders of Supreme Court.

When a journalist questioned whether the PPP leader is going to be arrested on Dec 31st, Fawad said: “I hope so”.