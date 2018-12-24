Indian Idol 10 names Salman Ali the victor

India’s highly acclaimed singing competition, Indian Idol concluded its tenth season, crowning Salman Ali as the winner after which a wave of elation swept over fans around the country.



The last one standing who stole the title of the tenth Indian Idol, had managed to rout contestants Ankush Bhardwaj and Neelanjana Ray to score the first spot.

Bhardwaj and Neelanjana had been proclaimed first and second runners up respectively.

The season finale of the competition also featured guest appearances from Anand L. Rai’s freshly released Zero’s cosmic cast consisting of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Upon his victory, Ali expressed his overpowering emotions saying: “I am overwhelmed and speechless right now. The feeling of winning the 10th season of Indian Idol is yet to sink in. Indian Idol and Sony Entertainment Television have given me a platform to realize my dreams and I will always be thankful. I haven’t just learned a lot but I have had the opportunity to perform with and in front of legends from this industry. And more than anything else, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude towards the audience who voted for all of us wholeheartedly.”