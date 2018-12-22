Yo Yo Honey Singh’s new single 'Makhna' becomes number one trending song

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest number “Makhna” becomes number one trending song on YouTube and on Google Trends.
Makhna features Yo Yo Honey Singh, Nidhi Sunil, Singhsta along with Pinaki, Sean, Allistair (TDO).
The last single that Honey Singh revamped was Urvashi Urvashi, which featured Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
According to a report, the song has already 17,122,608 views and it’s also the number one trending song on YouTube and on Google Trends.
Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest number “Makhna” becomes number one trending song on YouTube and on Google Trends.
Makhna features Yo Yo Honey Singh, Nidhi Sunil, Singhsta along with Pinaki, Sean, Allistair (TDO).
The last single that Honey Singh revamped was Urvashi Urvashi, which featured Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
According to a report, the song has already 17,122,608 views and it’s also the number one trending song on YouTube and on Google Trends.