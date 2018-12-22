Karisma Kapoor pens emotional note for Sridevi after her cameo in 'Zero'

The release of Bollywood’s highly anticipated film Zero, which promised a cameo from the late icon Sridevi, left acclaimed actor Karisma Kapoor emotional.



The 44-year-old Bollywood diva penned down an emotional and heartfelt note for the late veteran star who made her last appearance in the Anand L. Rai directorial which hit theaters on Friday.

Sharing a picture of herself on the Zero sets, with the late actor, Karisma writes: “Thank you Shah Rukh and team Zero for giving me the opportunity to share screen space (even if it was for a few minutes) with the legend and my all time favourite Sridevi, we miss you. Special moments.”

Zero marks the last on-screen appearance of the Chandni star who breathed her last in February at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning.

