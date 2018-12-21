30th convocation of Pakistan Navy Engineering College held in Karachi

Karachi: The 30th Convocation of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC), a constituent college of National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), was held at Bahria Auditorium Karachi.



President Dr Arif Alvi was the Chief Guest, who conferred degrees to the graduating students while Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff and Lt General (Retd) Naweed Zaman, Rector NUST also graced the occasion with their presence.

A total of 339 graduates were awarded degrees out of which 03 received Ph.D degrees, 53 received Masters Degrees whereas 283 received BE degrees in the disciplines of Mechanical, Electrical, IME and BS in Management Information Systems during the convocation.

To acknowledge the outstanding academic performance of students in their respective disciplines, the Chief Guest awarded 29 medals to the position holders including 10 President Gold Medals, 05 Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medals, 07 Chancellor Silver Medals and 07 Rector Gold Medals.

While addressing on the occasion, Dr Arif Alvi congratulated the graduating students and their parents. He urged the students to carry their skills and learning with humility and in some manner to pay back to the society and to those who are less privileged.

He further highlighted that PNEC is producing quality engineers to the evolving industry of Pakistan.

While addressing the audience, Rector NUST apprised that NUST is making all out efforts to provide best engineering education to its students in multiple disciplines to meet country's requirements.

He informed that due to excellence in education achieved in relatively short span of time, QS world university ranking has placed NUST on 417thposition among 500 top world universities.

A large number of naval officers, dignitaries and parents of graduating students attended the ceremony.