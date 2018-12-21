Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor's love story depicted in 'Zero'

While the highly anticipated Bollywood film 'Zero' finally opened up to mixed reviews, there was one thing that the audience could not resist to point out –the Ranbir Kapoor references.



While Bollywood’s beauty queen Katrina Kaif was essaying the character of Babita Kumari, there was another character that reminded us a little too much of someone we know from outside the Anand L Rai directorial.

The character of Aditya Kapoor played by Abhay Deol dropped hints of Katrina’s real-life relationship with Ranbir getting most of the facts spot on.

The song featured in the film titled ‘Heer Badnaam’ is said to be a narration of the starlet’s actual relationship with the Sanju star and how the aftermath of the breakup left her.

One such scene of the film also shows the character of Guddu telling Bauua (played by Shah Rukh Khan) that Babita has refused to work with Anurag Basu’s upcoming film owing to her breakup with the actor of Imtiaz Ali’s previous film.

This comes as a loud and clear hint at Ranbir who appeared in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial ‘Tamasha’ as well as 'Jagga Jasoos' directed by Anurag Basu.