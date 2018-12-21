close
December 21, 2018

Isha Ambani's gold-embroidered Valentino Lehenga catches eyes: see pics

Fri, Dec, 18

NEW DELHI: Undoubtedly, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's extravagant marriage festivities,  from food and guests to decor and venue, have surpassed the all big and fat Indian weddings in scale.

India's richest man  daughter remained in talks with her  selection of  most expensive and newly designed  Lehengas for  all her wedding functions. 

At the wedding, she wore a heavily embellished Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla golden lehenga and added her mother’s bridal saree as a dupatta, while  for her Sangeet, she chose an ornate purple Manish Malhotra lehenga with diamond jewelley. The 27-year-old looked radiant in all her appearance.

However, it was Isha Ambani's golden lehenga at the second reception in Mumbai last week which caught guests' eyes among everything else.

Custom-made by Italian designer Maison Valentino, known for creating memorable red carpet gowns for celebrities, a first of its kind the floral lehenga was enriched with intricate gold embroideries and a heavily embroidered blouse. She draped the ensemble with a zari embroidered dupatta.

Valentino is internationally known for creating memorable red carpet gowns for celebrities.

