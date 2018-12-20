The hidden side of Janhvi Kapoor

Little is known about Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor‘s personal life and the way she is as a person.



However, what people do know is that the actress has a close connection with her younger sisters Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.

While the Kapoor sisters are often spotted together having a blast, a recent video of them is doing rounds on the internet.

What has caught the attention of netizens though is how Janhvi bent down to tie the shoe laces of Shanaya Kapoor during the screening of Netflix series Selection Day.

The two sisters were out painting the town red, and were dressed to kill.



Janhvi made her debut in Bollywood with Dhadak that went on to make good business at the box office. It has been a tough year for Janhvi, who lost her mother Sridevi in February.

About her mother’s tragic and untimely demise, Janhvi said, "It hasn't been an easy experience. My work and my family have given me the strength to go on. If it wasn't for coming back to the sets of Dhadak or being able to act, I think it would have been much tougher than what it is now. I am very thankful that I had the opportunity to work in the film and act. It saved me in many ways.”