Katrina Kaif's role in Zero is the exact opposite of herself

While actors are known to be placing themselves into the molds of their characters, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif reveals that while stepping into her role for Zero, she had to leave her own self outside the film sets.



During an interview with Indian Express, the 35-year-old actor revealed that her character of Babita in the upcoming Anand L Rai directorial is the exact opposite of her own self.

Addressing the challenges she faced while essaying the avatar, Kaif revealed: “Because sometimes you rely on your instincts. What you think you would have done in a situation, you kind of transfer to the character. So, if there is someone I want to avoid at a party, I will stay far away. I will not disturb their space. I will not want them to disturb my space. I will keep a dignified distance. Babita would do the opposite. Because she is awkward, she will confront that.”

She went on to add: “Aanand [L Rai] sir was very clear with me. On the second day of the shoot, he came to my van and told me, ‘If Katrina is going to react in one way, Babita is going to do the exact opposite’.”

The Thugs of Hindostan starlet shed light on her character further saying: “Babita will be obnoxious and aggressive which I think is a fascinating way to be because a lot of our nature is to hide and pull away from what scares us. That in itself is also another escapism. You are aggressive because you don’t know how to deal with that feeling. She is going through a lot of anger, insecurity and she is feeling dejected and she does not need to deal with that. Me as a person, probably what I will do is exactly opposite. I will do nothing, and I will stay quiet. I will not show and you will not know. Babita is a kind of person who will come and cause trouble. She will do things for effect. That’s her way of dealing with it but I think it makes for an interesting character.”