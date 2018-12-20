IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals Players List

Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the most sought after international cricket leagues, has revealed the auction list of players and the respective teams they will be seen vouching for.

This time around, the IPL auction had in store for cricket fanatics huge surprises, with fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat returning to the Rajasthan Royals for a staggering price of Rs. 8.4 crore.

Other big winners include Axar Patel for the Delhi Capitals for Rs 5 crore, and Carlos Brathwaite for Kolkata Knight Riders for the same amount.

Meanwhile, ace Indian cricket stalwart Yuvraj Singh was won by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1 crore after being unable to find a bidder in an early round of the auction.

Rajasthan Royals bought nine players during the IPL auction.

Following is the list of Rajasthan Royals’ complete squad:

1. Jaydev Unadkat - 8.4 Crore - Bowler

2. Varun Aaron - Rs 2.4 cr - Bowler

3. Oshane Thomas- Rs 1.10 Crore - Bowler

4. Shashank Singh - Rs 30 lakh - Bowler

5. Liam Livinstone - Rs 50 lakh - All-rounder

6. Shubham Rajane - Rs 20 lakh - All-rounder

7. Manan Vohra - Rs 20 lakh - Batsman

8. Ashton Turner - Rs 50 lakh - All-rounder

9. Riyan Parag - Rs 20 lakh - All-rounder

Retained: Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, S. Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni and Mahipal Lomror.