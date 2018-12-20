IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab Players List

Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the most sought after international cricket leagues, has revealed the auction list of players and the respective teams they will be seen vouching for.

This time around, the IPL auction had in store for cricket fanatics huge surprises, with fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat returning to the Rajasthan Royals for a staggering price of Rs. 8.4 crore.

Other big winners include Axar Patel for the Delhi Capitals for Rs 5 crore, and Carlos Brathwaite for Kolkata Knight Riders for the same amount.

Meanwhile, ace Indian cricket stalwart Yuvraj Singh was won by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1 crore after being unable to find a bidder in an early round of the auction.

High bids for Kings XI Punjab were on Varun Chakaravarthy and Prabhsimran Singh. Architect-turned cricketer Chakravarthy, who is a mystery spinner from Tamil Nadu, was roped in for a whopping 8.4 crore for the team.

Following is the list of Kings XI Punjab’s complete squad:

1. Moises Henriques - Rs 1 cr- All-rounder

2. Nicholas Pooran - Rs 4.2 cr – Wicket-keeper

3. Sarfaraz Khan - Rs 25 lakh - All-rounder

4. Varun Chakaravarthy - Rs 8.4 cr - All-rounder

5. Sam Curran - Rs 7.2 cr - Bowler

6. Hardus Viljoen - Rs 75 lakh - Bowler

7. Arshdeep Singh - Rs 20 lakh - Bowler

8. Darshan Nalkande - Rs 30 lakh - Bowler

9. Prabhsimran Singh - Rs 4.8 cr - Wicket-keeper

10. Agnivesh Ayachi - Rs 20 lakh - All-rounder

11. Harpreet Brar - Rs 20 lakh - All-rounder

12. Murugan Ashwin

13. Muhammad Shami

Retained: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, David Miller and Ravichandran Ashwin.

