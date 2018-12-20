IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Players List

Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the most sought after international cricket leagues, has revealed the auction list of players and the respective teams they will be seen vouching for.

This time around, the IPL auction had in store for cricket fanatics huge surprises, with fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat returning to the Rajasthan Royals for a staggering price of Rs. 8.4 crore.

Other big winners include Axar Patel for the Delhi Capitals for Rs 5 crore, and Carlos Brathwaite for Kolkata Knight Riders for the same amount.

Meanwhile, ace Indian cricket stalwart Yuvraj Singh was won by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1 crore after being unable to find a bidder in an early round of the auction.

Delhi Capitals, previously branded as Delhi Daredevils, bought a total of ten cricketers at the IPL Auction 2019 including South Africa’s big-hitting batsman Colin Ingram for Rs 6.40 crore, Axar Patel for Rs 5 crore, Sherfane Rutherford for Rs 2 crore, Hanuma Vihari for Rs 2 crore and Ishant Sharma for Rs 1.10 crore.

Following is the list of Delhi Capitals' complete squad:

1. Hanuma Vihari - Rs 2 cr - Batsman

2. Axar Patel - Rs 5 cr - All-rounder

3. Ishant Sharma - Rs 1.1 cr - Bowler

4. Ankush Bains - Rs 20 lakh - Wicket-keeper

5. Nathu Singh - Rs 20 lakh - Bowler

6. Colin Ingram - Rs 6.4 cr - Batsman

7. Sherfane Rutherford - Rs 2 cr - All-rounder

8. Keemo Paul - Rs 50 lakh - All-rounder

9. Bandaru Ayyappa - Rs 20 lakh - Bowler

10. Jalaj Saxena - Rs 20 lakh - All-rounder

Retained: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane and Trent Boult.