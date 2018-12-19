Ranveer Singh postpones honeymoon with Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has decided to postpone his honeymoon with Deepika Padukone to concentrate on the promotion of his upcoming film, ‘Simmba’.



Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14 and 15 in two traditional Sindhi and Konkani ceremonies at Italy’s exquisite Lake Como.

Simmba director Rohit Shetty said that he not put any pressure on Ranveer Sigh to postpone his honeymoon, adding that he had not even booked any date of the actor for the film’s promotion.

Postponing honeymoon is Ranveer’s decision to finish his work before going