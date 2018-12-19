Sona Mohapatra calls out Sonu Nigam for comments on Pakistani artists, Anu Malik

Indian singer, composer and lyricist Sona Mohapatra has slammed her fellow Bollywood colleague Sonu Nigam over recent comments he made about Pakistani artists and in defence of composer Anu Malik facing accusations of sexual harassment.



In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Sona reacted to Sonu’s defence of Anu Malik and his criticism of Pakistani artists getting work in India.

“So much sympathy for a millionaire losing work? So much empathy for his privileged family being ‘tortured’? How about the scores of girls & women he tortured? Multiple testimonies not proof enough?” she wrote.

In an appearance on Ajenda Aaj Tak, Sonu said: “If you say, ‘Anu Malik met me this morning’, that’s fine.

“You accused him without any proof; let’s accept that too. Had he wanted to say anything, he could have said a lot. But he did not. If I say that you misbehaved with me, you will ask me for proof. But there’s no proof, right? Despite that, people are respecting the accusers, who are tarnishing Anu Malik’s name. But how can you ban him? How can you snatch his bread and butter? How can you torture his family?”

Sona continued that a ‘hundred’ women could attest to Anu’s ‘deplorable behaviour’ and wondered if Sonu wants every girl to carry recording devices on their person.

In response to his comments about Pakistani singers - Sonu had said that singers from across the border are taking away jobs that should go to local talent - Sona wrote, “Are Arijeet Singh, Badshah,Vishal Dadlani from Pakistan though?”

“You’ve had your moment under the sun dear. India anoints a new ‘Male Super Star’ every 3/4/5 years without fail. Don’t blame the Pakistani artists. Also do not mix up Art & Music with Politics & Idealogy.”

Sonu on Wednesday clarified his earlier comments in a Facebook post.

"My point about being better off being born in Pakistan was about the music companies in India asking Indian singers to pay 40-50 per cent of their concerts remunerations to them, and only then they'll work with those artistes.. but they don't ask the same from the singers from abroad, namely Pakistan," he wrote.

Sona had previously accused singer Kailash Kher of sexual harassment.



