Golden Globe Awards 2019: Date, timing, venue, host

The Golden Globe Awards are given by the 93 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association recognizing excellence in film and television, both domestic and foreign.



When

Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 6, 2019 at 6:00 AM GMT +5.

Host

The Hollywood Foreign Press has announced that Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will be hosting the 2019 Golden Globes.



Venue

Beverly Hilton hotel in US city of Los Angeles is called the home of the Golden Globes.



Nominations

Best Motion Picture, Drama



“A Star Is Born”

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Vice”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Editors’ Picks

Ellen DeGeneres Is

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer”

Rosamund Pike, “A Private War”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Constance Wu, “Crazy Rich Asians”

Charlize Theron, “Tully”

Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Claire Foy, “First Man”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

Lucas Hedges, “Boy Erased”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, “Vice”

John C. Reilly, “Stan & Ollie”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Robert Redford, “The Old Man & the Gun”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Timothée Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Barry Jenkins, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, “The Favourite”

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, “Isle of Dogs”

Ludwig Göransson, “Black Panther”

Marco Beltrami, “A Quiet Place”

Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”

Marc Shaiman, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“All the Stars” — “Black Panther”

“Girl in the Movies” — “Dumplin’”

“Requiem for a Private War” — “A Private War”

“Revelation” — “Boy Erased”

“Shallow” — “A Star Is Born”

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

“Capernaum”

“Girl”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Best Television Series, Drama

“The Americans,” FX

“Bodyguard,” Netflix

“Homecoming,”, Amazon

“Killing Eve,” BBC America

“Pose,” FX

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“Barry,” HBO

“The Good Place,” NBC

“Kidding,” Showtime

“The Kominsky Method,” Netflix

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“A Very English Scandal,” Amazon

“The Alienist,” TNT

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” FX

“Escape at Dannemora,” Showtime

“Sharp Objects,” HBO

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Julia Roberts, “Homecoming”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown”

Debra Messing, “Will & Grace”

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Connie Britton, “Dirty John”

Laura Dern, “The Tale”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Regina King, “Seven Seconds”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Penélope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Julia Roberts, “Homecoming”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown”

Debra Messing, “Will & Grace”

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Connie Britton, “Dirty John”

Laura Dern, “The Tale”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Regina King, “Seven Seconds”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Penélope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”

Stephan James, “Homecoming”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Jim Carrey, “Kidding”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Who Is America?”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”

Daniel Brühl, “The Alienist”

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Édgar Ramírez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

What are the Golden Globe Awards

Golden Globe Award. ... The Golden Globe Awards are accolades bestowed by the 93 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association beginning in January 1944, recognizing excellence in film and television, both domestic and foreign.