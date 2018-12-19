Zardari owns flat in New York: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Asif Ali Zardari has become ineligible to remain member of the Parliament under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.



Talking to media here, he said that an apartment of Asif Zardari has been disclosed in Manhattan, New York which he had not declared in his assets, and as per article 62 and 63 he should be disqualified as member of the parliament for concealing assets.

He said that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman would file a reference in Election Commission for the disqualification of Asif Zardari.

He said that he has been saying time and again that both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari have already contested their last elections and their days in politics were over and the government faced no political challenge from the opposition parties.

He said that all the cases and references against PML-N and PPP leadership were filed before PTI came to power, the PTI government has only made the institutions independent and they were now falling like proverbial hose of cards.

He said that the PTI government was fulfilling its promise of introducing corruption-free system of governance in the country.

He said that positive trends were coming in Pakistan politics as the vision of prime minister regarding looters of national wealth was very clear.

He said that the PTI government in KPK remained corruption and scandal free.

He said that environment for foreign investment was changing in Pakistan and clouds of darkness on Pakistan’s economy were clearing and the confidence of foreign investors has been restored.

He cited the British Airways announcement to resume its operations from Pakistan, and added that Portugal and France have changed their travel advisory.

He said that Saudi Arabia was coming with record investment in Pakistan history.

The minister said that the difference between the past governments and the present dispensation was that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government's focus was on the poor and the government was making policies with compassion for the poor, like the State of Medina Munawwara.

Reacting to an article in Washington Post, Minister for Information said the working-class Pakistanis are excited about the chicken and egg anti-poverty programme of the government.

He said that Pakistan had great concern over Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and these atrocities should stop immediately.

To a question about property of Federal Minister Faisal Wada in London, he said that he has already declared this property in his assets details submitted in the Election Commission.