Wed Dec 19, 2018
December 19, 2018

Army hands over homes, shops of model village to Balochistan quake affectees

QUETTA:  The Pakistan Army handed over homes and shops of a model village in Mashkai District on Balochistan to families displaced by 2013 earthquake, said a statement issued by  the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the statement,  the model Village has all basic amenities including school, market, water supply system and solar based electricity. 

"This mega project has been built on self-help basis by Army in short span of six months. Locals showed complete satisfaction over efforts of Army for peace and stability and socio- economic development in the area," said the statement.

Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa handed over the keys to the allottees, it said.

