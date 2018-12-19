After Priyanka-Nick say I do, another high-profile wedding takes place in Jodhpur

After Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ dreamy nuptials in Jodhpur concluded recently, another couple related to the Hindi film industry took the plunge by the picturesque Umaid Bhawan Palace that holds immense historic value in India.

Daughter of veteran Indian actor Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shruti Kharbanda, also got married at the same venue.

On Monday, Shruti tied the knot with long-time beau Rohit Navale in a grand ceremony which saw the likes of famed British singer and songwriter Jay Sean performing.

The distinguished list of guests that graced the event includes Mandira Bedi, Hardy Sandhu, Ashish Chowdhary, Harshdeep Kaur and many others.

Kulbhushan Kharbanda rose to fame with his role titled Shakaal in 1980 film ‘Shaan’. The film had a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Sunil Dutt, Parveen Babi and Shashi Kapoor.

Kharbanda has also worked in Punjabi movies and last worked in the Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Soorma’.







