Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and others meet PM Modi to discuss issues in the industry

Some of the most prominent names in Bollywood including Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and went into discourse about the issues surrounding the industry.

During the premier’s one-day visit to Maharashtra, a delegation consisting of eminent film producers and actors of the country presented an overview of the massive development of potential of the media and entertainment industry while also giving ideas for lower and uniform rates of GST for the entertainment industry.

PM Modi on the occasion had commented that India’s entertainment industry secures a widely popular spot all across the world and is a crucial factor that is elevating the country’s soft power stature.

He had gone on to assure that the Union Government is supportive of the industry while the suggestions presented would also be taken into consideration.

“Had an extensive and fruitful interaction with a delegation from the film and entertainment industry. The delegation spoke about the studies being made by the film and entertainment industry, and gave valuable inputs relating to GST for their sector,” Modi had later stated on Twitter.

Padman star, Akshay Kumar had also taken to Twitter to thank the prime minister saying: “Heartfelt thank you to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for taking out time to hear us at length, discuss issues pertaining to our industry and assuring positive consideration of suggestions.”

On the other hand, talkshow host Karan Johar tweeted: “It was enlightening to hear the honourable Prime Minsiter @narendramodi share his views on our Industry’s soft power status and the strength of our cinema…he gave our media and entertainment representatives a patient and solid hearing….thank you Sir!!”

Amongst the participants of the delegation were film producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Siddharth Roy Kapur, the president of the Film Producers Guild, Rakesh Roshan, Ronnie Screwvala, Vijay Singh – CEO – Fox Star Studios and Prasoon Joshi, the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).