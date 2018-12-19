Deepika recalls first meeting with Ranveer: 'dating someone else, flirting with me'

MUMBAI: Newlywed Deepika Padukone Tuesday revealed the untold story of the first meeting with her spouse Ranveer Singh, saying he was dating someone else, and flirting with her.

Sharing the unforgettable moments of her love story, Deepika recalled the time when she met first, saying: "I was at YashRaj and Ranveer was also there and flirting like it’s nobody’s business even though he was dating somebody else at this point, while with a bunch of smile on my face I told him, ‘You are flirting with me."

Deepika, during an interview said that they used to go out for dinner or lunch very often, but it was the time they were prepping for Ram Leela at the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house, that she looks back most fondly on.

"Sir called us over for lunch and we were eating and apparently there was a piece of crab stuck in my tooth and he wanted to make me awkward, saying, ‘Oh, there’s a crab stuck in your mouth,’ and I said, ‘Then take it out’. That moment all three of us won’t forget," Deepika shared.



In his recent interview, Ranveer Singh told the story of the first time he met Deepika in public and almost embarrassed himself. Deepika remembers thinking that he was not her type.

He said he was out for a private dinner with his parents when Deepika walked in. He excitedly whispered to his parents that she was sitting right behind them - “I was a huge fan of hers” - and told them that he’d introduce himself later.

When Ranveer finally got around to meeting her, he was more preoccupied with hiding his face as he’d have an allergic reactions to the prawns he’d just eaten. "But my one takeaway from that meeting was ‘how can anyone look like that".

The newlywed Bollywood couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15. They were married in accordance with Konkani and Sikh traditions in a private affair that saw only close friends and family in attendance.