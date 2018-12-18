Away from son Izhaan! Sania Mirza finds leaving home difficult

Mumbai: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who became mother of a baby boy on October 30 this year, finds leaving home difficult to go away from son Izhaan.



Sania Mirza shared an adorable picture of Izhaan in her arms with caption, “Never thought I’d find leaving home so difficult .. After a hard day at work and away from Izhaan .. this is all I want to come back to Allhamdulillah.”

Sania Mirza and husband Shoaib Malik became parents to a son on October 30.

Mirza is a doting mother and the posts and pictures she shares on social media every now and then are proof enough of that.

The new mother is cherishing this new phase of her life after donning the role of a caregiver now.