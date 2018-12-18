Legendary film, TV actor Ali Ejaz laid to rest

LAHORE: Iconic Pakistani film, television and stage actor Ali Ejaz who died of cardiac arrest, was laid to rest at a local graveyard on Tuesday.



His funeral prayer was offered here at Ayubia market, Muslim Town.

Artists, stage actors and a large number of people belonging to different schools of thought attended the funeral prayer.

The legendary actor had suffered from paralysis a decade ago but he survived the effects of the illness, and today, he died of cardiac arrest.

Ali Ejaz had ruled the silver screen during the 1980s and his partnership with Khalid Saleem (Nanha) in lead comic role gave him eternal fame while his television drama ''Khawaja &Son'' won him immense popularity.

He had started his career with employment in a bank while started acting career from a radio drama and later film ''Insaniyyat''.

He was cast in the movie by director Shaba Keranwi who had met Ali Ejaz in a bank.

There are 107 films to his credit which include 84 Punjabi, 24 Urdu and one Pushto films while he had started his career in 1967. He acted in lead role in dozens ofPakistan television and private productions.

He was decorated with the Pride of Performance award on August 14, 1993 while he had bagged multiple other awards in recognition of his acting skills.

Some of his famous films include ''Sala Sahib'', ''Insaniyat'', ''Dubai Chalo'', ''Dada Ustad'', ''Pyar Da Palla'', ''Bhaiyyan Di Jori'', ''Yamla Jutt'', ''Bad Nalo Badna'', Bura Ashiq, Mera Naa Sadhu, Shetani Laila Majnu Zulm Kai nai, Phalda Sadha Rasta, Badal Sohratay,Jawai Mister, Aflatoon Naukartay, Malik Wohdi Daa, Sawal AeyBaoji, Ji Dushman Pyara, Andheri Nagri, Dhi rani Chor MachaeyShor, Ishq mera Naa Bharosa, Sala Sahab, Athra Puttar Aap seyKiya Parda, and Ishq Samandar.

Ali Ejaz spent the last years of his life in professionalwilderness and was ignored by the industry and television buthe had left indliable marks on the film and drama history ofthe country.

He has left behind a widow and two sons.