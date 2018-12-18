In India instead of learning acting, we just assume we are talented: Shah Rukh Khan

While nepotism remains a heated debate in Bollywood, megastar Shah Rukh Khan wants his daughter Suhana to break into the industry after learning the art of acting by the book instead of assuming she is talented.



During an interview with PTI, the 53-year-old star revealed how he wants Suhana to make her Bollywood debut through fair means.

"In India, I think we don't learn acting, we just assume that we are talented. Like if you drive very first, it first mean you are going to become a Formula 1 driver. You'll have to finally learn it. So I want her to have a formal training in acting. The experience matters a lot," he revealed.

He went on to comment how his daughter accompanied him on the sets of Zero to discern how things unfolded on a film set and how he wanted her to learn from Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif’s performances: “I wanted her to see Anushka and Katrina perform live as both are such different kind of actors. Katrina has her own charm and Anushka has her own way of enacting things.”

He went on to stress on the significance of education before her big break saying: “But you have to finish your education first. If you have the opportunity to study, it formalises and makes your craft better. So, I want her to study first for some time."