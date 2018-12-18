Texas school to be named after Malala Yousafzai

A Texas school is all set to rename itself after Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai following a unanimous decision reached by the state’s district system on Monday.



The Elementary School 51 in the state of Texas was decided by the Fort Bed ISD board of trustees to be renamed Malala Yousafzai Elementary School.

A meeting held earlier last week revealed that trustee and board secretary Dave Rosenthal had met with teachers, parents and administrators to discuss the names for the school with the youngest Nobel Laureate’s name getting finalized.

“It was named after the young lady in Pakistan who stood up for education and was not treated very well. She’s gone on to better things, and the community members thought that would be a very inspiring name for that school,” Rosenthal had stated.

It was further revealed that young activist’s work had also been in line with the benchmark for the selection of the name as it included making a noteworthy contribution in society, advancing esteem and standing to an institute of learning, and having eminence in the fields of science, education, art locally and internationally.