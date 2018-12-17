Katrina reacts to Karan Johar’s comment regarding item songs

Director- producer Karan Johar recently admitted that he did a mistake by objectifying women through songs like ‘Chikni Chameli’ and pledged that his Dharma Production would never feature such songs anymore.



"I have no problem with like a girl dancing, that's not an item number. An item song is when she is objectified and when there are men lusting for her like 'Chikni Chameli'. I don't think I would ever do that again. It is never gonna happen in a Dharma Productions film and I will make sure of it," Karan said.

Actress Katrina Kaif who was the one who got featured in the song ‘Chikni Chameli’ as well as many other popular item songs like Sheila Ki Jawaani, Suraiya and most recently Husn Parcham, strongly reacted to the director’s statement, saying she never felt objectified while shooting these songs.

"I feel it's all down to the individual who is performing the song. Madonna, who I'm sure we all know of, I don't think she is feeling objectified. I don't think Beyonce who performs in a swimsuit on stage is feeling objectified. It's all about how you feel while you are performing that song. I can tell you, I never felt objectified in 'Chikni Chameli'. I enjoyed that song. I enjoyed the dance; I enjoyed what I was doing. I didn't even for a moment feel objectified or brought any kind of wrong eyes on me. Not at all," Katrina told DNA.

"There are many times when people ask me for songs and there's no context to it. I won't do it, no matter how much I feel about dance. We don't need to characterize it that every song that a woman is celebrating herself and performing, that's not objectifying women. It all depends on the angle and lens it's being seen," she added.

On the work front, Katrina is currently busy shooting Bharat alongside Salman Khan. The film will mark her fifth collaboration with Salman. She is also busy promoting Aanand L Rai's Zero.