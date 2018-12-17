Nandita Das thanks Fawad Ch on Manto's release in Pakistan

Veteran Indian filmmaker Nandita Das has thanked Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry after he took notice of the Manto's director disappointment over the film not getting released in Pakistan.

Federal Minter in a tweet on Saturday said that he is trying to pursue importers to bring Manto movie to Pakistan.

Nandita Das who earlier showed her disappointment on social media lauded the petition and Federal Minister to let Manto screen in Pakistan as Manto belonged to both the countries and his writings portrayed the situations of people in both countries before and after partition.



Manto celebrates the life and times of sub-continent’s most controversial writer to date Saadat Hasan Manto, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role as well as other actors like Rasika Dugal as the late poet’s wife along with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rishi Kapoor and Divya Dutta in key roles.



Manto was first screened at Cannes Film Festival on 13 May 2018 and got its Paris premier on 24 May 2018. The movie was released in India on 21 September 2018.