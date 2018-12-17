close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 17, 2018

Deepika-Ranveer's head-turning entry steals show at Star Screen Awards

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec, 18

MUMBAI: Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first red carpet appearance as married couple  at the Star Screen Awards in Mumbai on Sunday nigh left fans in awe of the actors choice of couture. 

Deepika looked resplendent in a beautiful black separates and Ranveer, who rules the events with his sartorial choices, donned in a flamboyant suit to have the fashion police’s approval. 

As they appeared on the red carpet walking in hand-in-hand amidst loud cheers, attendees  fawned over their glam look. Their  stunning entry  also made paparazzi, previously busy with other celebs, turn their cameras towards them.

Undoubtedly, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's head-turning entry  left the  fans spellbound as  the 32-year-old actress, who paired her custom Anamika Khanna ensemble with a cape, accentuated her femme fatale inspired look with dramatic eyes and layered pearl neck-piece. Deepika, the queen of fashion drama, wore her hair in a high bun. 

The couple tied the knot in two ceremonies spread across two days - a South Indian-style wedding on November 14 and a North Indian-style one the next day. The ceremonies were held at Villa Balbianello, a lakeside mansion featured in Star Wars and James Bond films, on the fifth anniversary of the release of 'Ram Leela', their first movie together. 

Amidst the incessant popping of the flashbulbs,  Katrina Kaif stole the show in a caped, silver ensemble at  The Star Screen Awards. She was looking like a vision in white.

The Award show  witnessed more stunning appearances from the likes of Alia Bhatt, who was fashionably late but made a stellar entry.  Jacqueline Fernandez was so pretty in pink while Shraddha Kapoor proved that simplicity is key.

Latest News

More From Entertainment