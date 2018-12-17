Deepika-Ranveer's head-turning entry steals show at Star Screen Awards

MUMBAI: Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first red carpet appearance as married couple at the Star Screen Awards in Mumbai on Sunday nigh left fans in awe of the actors choice of couture.



Deepika looked resplendent in a beautiful black separates and Ranveer, who rules the events with his sartorial choices, donned in a flamboyant suit to have the fashion police’s approval.

As they appeared on the red carpet walking in hand-in-hand amidst loud cheers, attendees fawned over their glam look. Their stunning entry also made paparazzi, previously busy with other celebs, turn their cameras towards them.

Undoubtedly, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's head-turning entry left the fans spellbound as the 32-year-old actress, who paired her custom Anamika Khanna ensemble with a cape, accentuated her femme fatale inspired look with dramatic eyes and layered pearl neck-piece. Deepika, the queen of fashion drama, wore her hair in a high bun.

The couple tied the knot in two ceremonies spread across two days - a South Indian-style wedding on November 14 and a North Indian-style one the next day. The ceremonies were held at Villa Balbianello, a lakeside mansion featured in Star Wars and James Bond films, on the fifth anniversary of the release of 'Ram Leela', their first movie together.

Amidst the incessant popping of the flashbulbs, Katrina Kaif stole the show in a caped, silver ensemble at The Star Screen Awards. She was looking like a vision in white.

The Award show witnessed more stunning appearances from the likes of Alia Bhatt, who was fashionably late but made a stellar entry. Jacqueline Fernandez was so pretty in pink while Shraddha Kapoor proved that simplicity is key.