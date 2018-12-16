Virat Kohli making us look like schoolboys: Kevin Pietersen

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has lavished praise on Indian skipper Virat Kohli who hit another century in Australai in ongoing Perth Test.



This was Kohli’s sixth century in Australia.

The legendary England cricketer took to Twitter on Sunday to heap praise on the Indian captain for his remarkable feat.

“ANOTHER 100 for @imVkohli today...he’s making every single one of us that batted before him in international cricket, look like schoolboys!,” Pietersen tweeted .

Kohli has made his 25th hundred in the 75th Test and 127th innings of his illustrious career. He reached his century with a classic straight drive off paceman Mitchell Starc, having been at the crease for 310 minutes and faced 214 balls.

Kohli became the second-fastest player to reach 25 Test centuries in terms of innings with 127, behind only Don Bradman (68) and ahead of his countryman Tendulkar (130). Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar had taken 130 and 138 innings respectively.

He also joined Tendulkar as the only Indian batsmen to have scored six Test centuries in Australia, and became the first Test centurion at the new venue.

Kohli is the 21st batsman to register 25 or more centuries in Test cricket, and the fourth from India.

His six Test hundreds in Australia took just 19 innings. Only two visiting batsmen have scored more - nine centuries by Jack Hobbs in 45 innings and seven by Wally Hammond in 35 innings. Herbert Sutcliffe and Tendulkar also scored six centuries each.