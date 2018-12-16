Is Sara Ali Khan prepping up to star alongside Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3?

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has swiftly marked a name for herself, garnering ample praises from all around and it looks like awestruck Indian filmmakers are looking to rope in the diva for their upcoming projects as well.

According to the latest hearsay, the 25-year-old actor has been approached by director Sajid Nadiadwala to star in his upcoming Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff.

A report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that the actor has been asked to become part of the third installment, however, it still remains unclear whether the starlet will be accepting the offer or not.

Sara’s freshly-released debut film Kedarnath has taken the box office by storm in which she essays the role of a free spirited Hindu girl who falls in love with a Muslim porter.



