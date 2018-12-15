Australia all out for 326 in 2nd India Test

Perth : Australia were all out for 326 in their first innings Saturday in the second Test against India in Perth, adding just 49 runs to their overnight total.



Opener Marcus Harris top-scored for Australia with 70, while Travis Head made 58 with the home side losing its last four wickets for 16 runs.

Ishant Sharma took 4-41 and will be on a hat-trick in the second innings.

He struck with the final two balls to remove Mitchell Starc (6) and Josh Hazlewood (0).

Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Hanuma Vihari all got two wickets each.

India, the world´s top-ranked team, won the first Test in Adelaide by 31 runs.