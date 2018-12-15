'I am Deepika Padukone, wife of Ranveer Singh Padukone'

MUMBAI: Bollywood multi-talented actress Deepika Padukone, who is enjoying dreamy moments after her wedding with actor Ranveer Singh, surprisingly introduced herself 'Deepika Padukone, wife of Ranveer Singh Padukone' during an interview.

Padukone, who is basking into glow of her marriage with Bollywood Singh, was called ‘bride of the year’ in a recent video interview with Filmfare .

While in the other segment from the same interview, Deepika shared that she was trolled by asking :"Will you spend all your money on the wedding?" Deepika responded, "I have a lot of money. Don’t worry."

The couple tied the knot in two ceremonies spread across two days - a South Indian-style wedding on November 14 and a North Indian-style one the next day. The ceremonies were held at Villa Balbianello, a lakeside mansion featured in Star Wars and James Bond films, on the fifth anniversary of the release of 'Ram Leela', their first movie together.

Meanwhile, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh vowed to remain the same, saying married life will not change his personality, adding that he doesn’t want Deepika to change herself either.

"I don’t think I’m going to tone down or change who I am just because now I’m married which leads me into the next part of my answer that if it happens, I’m not going to filter it. I’m just going to allow it to happen if it happens naturally." He said.



“Marriage is like the best thing that has ever happened to me. I feel some kind of magic, some kind of power, it’s like I’m invincible. You know in those superhero movies, you know that moment when the suit comes on. I feel like marriage has done that to me,” Ranveer said during a session at Times Network’s India Economic Conclave 2018.

When asked about family planning, he replied: "It’s not my call really. I mean partly it is, but mostly it’s just her."

“I allow her to make most of the decisions because she is just better at everything. I have no qualms in accepting that she is a much more evolved, a much more mature person than me. Of course I love her, but I respect and admire her for everything that she has achieved. She is a much greater person than me. She has achieved a lot more than me,” he added.