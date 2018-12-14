Ashley Giles appointed England cricket director

LONDON: Former international spinner Ashley Giles has been appointed as the new managing director of England men´s cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday.

Giles, currently sport director at Warwickshire County Cricket Club, replaces Andrew Strauss who stepped down in October.

The 45-year-old Giles who previously served as England´s limited-overs coach, played 54 Tests for England and later worked as a national team selector from 2008 to 2014.

"I am delighted to be joining the ECB and shaping the future of England cricket throughout the men´s game," said Giles.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity and excited about working with some talented people. The legacy left by Andrew Strauss has put the performance programme in a stable place."

ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison said Ashley was the "standout candidate".

"He will bring a fresh perspective to the role and build on the excellent work carried out by Andrew Strauss over the past three-and-a-half years," said Harrison.

"He has a tremendous passion for England cricket, extensive knowledge of our county game, and a wealth of experience from playing at the highest level to becoming a respected leader in the sport."

Giles will officially start in January before England´s tour of the West Indies.