Cleric caught on video thrashing students mercilessly arrested

HYDERABAD: Taking prompt action regarding an incident where a Muslim cleric in Hyderabad was captured on video beating his students mercilessly, Sindh police on Friday arrested the religious scholar identified as Shabir Ahmed.



“Shabir Ahmed s/o Ghulam Hussain by caste Ansari r/o Sarfaraz colony. Ghulam Hussain is pesh Imam in Sarhandi masjid and Shabir is Hafiz e Quran and teaches Quran pak in Sarhandi Masjid Arrested by SHO Cantt. Hyderabad,” confirmed the provincial police' official Twitter handle.

Ahmed is detained by police officials on the grounds of physical violence against his students to which he imparts religious education.

In the circulating video associated with the incident, he is seen beating underage children with a hose pipe.

When advised not to adopt such a rash behavior with the kids, Ahmed averts the scene to later continue thrashing the kids barbarically.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has also taken notice of the matter, directing Commissioner-Hyderabad to submit a report.

In order to address issues of violence against children, CM Murad has urged the Education Department to initiate a counselling programme in collaboration with the Council of Islamic Ideology.

“Violence against children is unacceptable at all costs,” he said.