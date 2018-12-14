‘Change must begin somewhere’: Saloni Chopra on Sajid Khan’s suspension from IFTDA

Saloni Chopra, who had accused Sajid Khan of inappropriate behavior, is glad that the change has begun and Indian Film and Television Directors Association took the decision of suspending Sajid Khan for a year.



In a twitter post Race 3 actress appreciated IFTDA’s action but at the same time hoped Sajid would at least apologize to women with whom he had misbehaved. Her post read:

“I’m glad IFTDA has decided to be supportive and understand their responsibility towards the behavior and power abuse of their members. I hope this isn’t temporary.

“It’s about time our industry realizes that accepting such behavior as a normal routine from fellow members makes everyone in the industry equally responsible for this behavior because you’re just encouraging it.”

She further said: “I really wish Sajid would apologize to the women he’s behaved this way … Apology is never the absolute answer, or the final outcome, but it’s the first step to accepting your mistake and wanting to change, without that where do people really go from this?

“His ignorance and denial of his behavior is only an insult to all the people involved. If he denies everything he’s done, and is banned for a year, what after that? Does he just go onto work again like he never did anything?”

Saloni had earlier worked as Sajid Khan’s assistant, said that it is important that Sajid take the responsibility of his doings in order to bring change in the country towards the right direction.

“For now, I’m glad for the decisions IFTDA has made, change must begin somewhere.”

Saloni is one of those women who brought Sajid’s name up as the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India.