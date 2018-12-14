Watch: President of Pakistan stitches Ghilaf-e- Kaaba using gold threads

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi is in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.



During his visit, doors of Holy Kaaba were also opened for him in Makkah where he offered Nawafil and prayed for the property of the country, according to reports.

Latest footage circulating on social media shows him engaging in needlework on Ghilaf-e-Kaab (kiswa).

The captions accompanying the footage says " President of Pakistan Arif Ali while sewing Ghilaf-e Kaab with gold thread, without mentioning the location of the place where the handicraft was taking place.

Ghilaf-e-Kaaba or kiswa is the cloth that covers the Holy Kaaba in Makkah .

It is draped annually on the 9th day of the month of Zul Haj , the day pilgrims leave for the plains of Mount Arafat during the Haj.

The embroidery is said to contain 15 kg of gold threads. It consists of 47 pieces of cloth and each piece is 14m long and 101 cm wide.



