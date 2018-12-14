What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Daily Horoscope For Friday, December 14, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You’re full of creative, fun-loving ideas today. Enjoy sports events, parties, movies, romance and playful activi-ties with children.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You might have ingenious, original ideas about how to make home repairs today. A spontaneous party also might break out at home.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

This is a great day for writers and salespeople, because you are full of bright ideas. You’re open to new ways of thinking and eager to talk to others.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Trust your moneymaking ideas, which might be quite ingenious. However, you will be tempted by impulse shopping if you see interesting goodies.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an exciting day, because you’re up for anything. You’re eager to meet others. You’re brimming with enthusiasm and ready for adventure!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Any kind of research will go extremely well today, because you see original shortcuts and ways of doing things. It’s easy for you to think outside the box today.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

All situations will be stimulating and enjoyable today, because you are truly interested in others. In particular, people who are characters or a bit bizarre will intrigue you.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs might surprise you in some way today. Hopefully, their ideas are original and intriguing. In turn, you might surprise them with your resourcefulness.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Sudden opportunities to travel will fall in your lap today. Because this window of opportunity is brief, act quickly! This same sudden stroke of luck could apply to offers for training or further education.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Gifts, goodies and favors from others might come your way today. Don’t hesitate to accept anything that can benefit you, because the offer will be short-lived.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Interactions with close friends and partners will be stimulating and enjoyable today. Everyone seems to be full of bright, original ideas! Quite likely, someone will surprise you by throwing you a curveball.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Expect something new and different on the job today, perhaps the introduction of new technology. Your routine definitely will be interrupted, but pleasantly so. This is a good day to explore anything new or introduce something or someone.