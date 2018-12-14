Saudi Crown Prince 'responsible' for Khashoggi murder: US Senate

WASHINGTON: The US Senate on Thursday passed a resolution saying Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is "responsible" for journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder.

According to US media, The Senate also approved a resolution by 56 to 41 vote that would require the United States to end its military support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen, a move aimed both at ending that war and expressing anger at the Trump administration's handling of relations with Saudi Arabia.

The resolution states that the Senate "believes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi" and "calls for the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to ensure appropriate accountability for all those responsible for Jamal Khashoggi's murder," reported US media.



But US President Donald Trump has been reluctant to pin the blame as he wants to preserve a 70-year partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Khashoggi was killed when he attended the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul on October 2.

