close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
December 14, 2018

Saudi Crown Prince 'responsible' for Khashoggi murder: US Senate

World

Web Desk
Fri, Dec, 18

WASHINGTON:   The US Senate on Thursday passed a resolution saying Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman   is "responsible" for journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder.

 According to US media, The Senate also  approved a resolution by 56 to 41 vote that would require the United States to end its military support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen, a move aimed both at ending that war and expressing anger at the Trump administration's handling of relations with Saudi Arabia. 

The resolution states that the Senate "believes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi" and "calls for the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to ensure appropriate accountability for all those responsible for Jamal Khashoggi's murder," reported  US media.

But US President Donald Trump has been reluctant to pin the blame as he wants to preserve a 70-year partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Khashoggi was killed when he attended the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul on October 2.

Latest News

More From World