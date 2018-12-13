Fawad Chaudhry opposes giving PAC chairmanship to Shahbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has opposed giving chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee to opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif .



Talking to media, Fawad Chaudhry said, “Making the younger brother (Shahbaz Sharif) PAC chairman to audit the projects of elder brother (Nawaz Sharif) is technically wrong.”

He alleged that the opposition is not letting the assembly function properly, adding that it is putting hurdles in the way of constituting committees.

He said the Speaker should form standing committees without opposition because despite making Shahbaz PAC chairman the opposition won’t let the House function.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed to grant opposition parties chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee after initially refusing to let PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif head the key parliamentary body.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the prime minister has conceded in the larger interest of democracy and parliamentary norms that the opposition can choose Chairman PAC.