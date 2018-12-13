Bilawal says Imran Khan should realise Pakistan can’t be run like a 'Khanate'

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should realise Pakistan can’t be run like a Khanate.



Bilawal took to Twitter to comment on PM Imran’s decision to grant opposition parties chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee after initially refusing to let PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif head the key parliamentary body

Bilawal said, “Pleased sense prevailed and after 4 months Govt agreed opposition leader should nominate head of public accounts committee. Important for transparency and accountability that opposition hold government to accountable. Months wasted without any legislation. IK should realise Pak can’t be run like a khanate.”

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the prime minister has conceded in the larger interest of democracy and parliamentary norms that the opposition can choose Chairman PAC.