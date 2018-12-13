Isha Ambani’s marriage the 2nd most extravagant nuptial after Lady Diana

MUMBAI: Amidst the grand festivities, Isha Ambani, the daughter of India’s richest person and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani tied the knot with Piramal scion, Anand at the Ambanis' Altamount Road residence, Antilia on Wednesday.



According to media reports, citing people familiar with the planning, the week-long extravaganza is estimated to cost about $100 million.

The wedding of 27 years old Isha Ambani with her childhood friend Anand Piramal was attended by Bollywood stars and US politicians including Hillary Clinton and John Kerry.

Although, Isha and Anand extravagant marriage is said to be India’s most expensive wedding, the event has become the second most expensive in the list of top most weddings following the marriage of ceremony of Lady Diana with Prince Charles 37 years ago in 1981.



According to Finance Online report, collectively whopping $110 million were spent on the Prince Charles and Lady Diana’s wedding ceremony making it top most expensive in past 50 years.

The third number comes to Vanisha Mittal with Amit Bhatia – $66 million.

Vanisha is the daughter of Lakshmi Mittal, one of the richest men in the world. Not surprisingly, her wedding to Amit Bhatia is one of the most extravagant ever. The wedding was held at the historic 17th century Chateau Veaux le Vicomte near Paris in 2004. An engagement ceremony prior to the wedding took place at the Palace of Versailles.