Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tie the knot

Indian ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on Wednesday. The comedian shared a photo after the cermony on his social media accounts.



Within moments, friends and fans showered the newlywed couple with love and blessings. Sunil Grover also took to twitter and congratulated Kapil. He tweeted, “Wishing @KapilSharmaK9 and @ChatrathGinni a happy married life. May God give you happiness and togetherness always. Best wishes.”

Many celebrities graced the wedding in Jalandhar with their presence including Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Rajiv Thakur and popular singer Gurdaas Mann.

Kapil also broadcasted his wedding live on his YouTube channel Kapil Sharma K9.

Before the grand wedding, pre-wedding ceremonies like mehendi, sangeet and Mata ki chowki were held in Amritsar. Celebrities like Bharti, Krushna and Sumona uploaded the images from these ceremonies.

It is said that Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath will host a wedding reception in Amritsar on December 14.