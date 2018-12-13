Priya Prakash Varrier surpasses Sunny Leone as the most googled celebrity this year

Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier, who shot to fame overnight with her iconic wink song, has overtaken Sunny Leone to be hailed as this year’s most searched personality on Google in India.

The Malayalam actress, who had become a national crush after her song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the movie Oru Adaar Love went viral, now also, enjoys the stature of being the most looked upon celebrity on the web in India.

The young starlet was then followed by Priyanka Chopra’s spouse American singer Nick Jonas who claimed number 2 spot at the coveted list, while Priyanka herself landed the fourth spot.

The third and fifth positions went to dance performer Sapna Choudhary and actor Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja respectively.

Meanwhile, celebrity weddings were also featured at this Year in Search’s list.

The high-profile weddings that occupied the world of internet entailed the nuptials of Priyanka-Nick, Deepika-Ranveer and Sonam-Anand Ahuja this year.