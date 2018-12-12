Gandapur assures including AJK team in PSL

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday assured including of Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s team in Pakistan Super League (PSL) contests aiming to promote cricket in the valley.

Talking to an International delegation of Kashmiris, he said the incumbent government was rigorously making diplomatic efforts for resolving the Kashmir issue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had invited India to resolve outstanding issues through negotiations.

He said if India takes one step, Pakistan will take two.

Pakistan has decided to open Kartarpur border as a goodwill gesture.

India should reciprocate positively to the efforts of Pakistan for achieving lasting peace in South Asia.

Ali Amin lauded the efforts of expatriate Pakistanis for resolving Kashmir issue.

The delegation shared their efforts made in connection with resolving and highlighting Kashmir issue.

The delegation included President American Council Dr Imtiaz Khan, Member Board of Directors World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Washington Dr Abdul Rauf Mir, Professor of International Relations , Qatar University Professor Dr Farhan Mujahid Chak, Member Kashmir Committee, Washington Dr Zulfikar Roshan Khan, Senior Vice President World Kashmir Movement Nazir Ahmed Qureshi, Member Kashmir American Council Dr Yousaf, Member Kashmir Think Tank Group Dr Walid Rasool Sheikh and Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf AJK, Raja Mansoor Khan.