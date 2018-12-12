Burkha-clad Sara Ali Khan sneaks in theater to watch 'Kedarnath' with fans

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has made a powerful debut in Kedarnath. The star child that has impressed the audiences and critics alike by her striking performance snuck in a theatre wearing a burkha to watch the film with her fans.
According to Kanika Dhillon, the co-writer of the film, the 23-year-old actress went undercover as ‘Nusrat’ to accompany her fans at the screening of Kedarnath, she revealed in an Instagram.
Sara’s mother Amrita was there too.
Kanika wrote, “.. and @ the movies with 'nusrat'. When u go to the theatres to check the audience response for your film!! Thank you for all the love! #writerslife #kedarnath @saraalikhan95 #amritasingh @jehanhanda. (sic)"
Kedarnath revolves around the catastrophic floods that hit the shrine-town in 2013 and is a love story between a Muslim porter, played by Sushant Singh Rajput, and a rich Hindu tourist, played by Sara.
The film has had a steady run as it has raked in Rs 32 crore so far since its release last week.
Sara will also be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty-directorial Simmba this month. Simmba is said to be the Hindi remake of a Telugu film Temper.
