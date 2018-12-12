Burkha-clad Sara Ali Khan sneaks in theater to watch 'Kedarnath' with fans

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has made a powerful debut in Kedarnath. The star child that has impressed the audiences and critics alike by her striking performance snuck in a theatre wearing a burkha to watch the film with her fans.



According to Kanika Dhillon, the co-writer of the film, the 23-year-old actress went undercover as ‘Nusrat’ to accompany her fans at the screening of Kedarnath, she revealed in an Instagram.

Sara’s mother Amrita was there too.

Kanika wrote, “.. and @ the movies with 'nusrat'. When u go to the theatres to check the audience response for your film!! Thank you for all the love! #writerslife #kedarnath @saraalikhan95 #amritasingh @jehanhanda. (sic)"

Kedarnath revolves around the catastrophic floods that hit the shrine-town in 2013 and is a love story between a Muslim porter, played by Sushant Singh Rajput, and a rich Hindu tourist, played by Sara.



The film has had a steady run as it has raked in Rs 32 crore so far since its release last week.

Sara will also be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty-directorial Simmba this month. Simmba is said to be the Hindi remake of a Telugu film Temper.