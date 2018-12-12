Sajid Khan suspended for one year by IFTDA after facing sexual harassment allegations

Famed Indian filmmaker Sajid Khan after landing in hot waters with sexual harassment allegations placed on him, has been suspended for a year by Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA).



The news was publicized in a statement by president of IFTDA, Ashoke Pandit who revealed that after a comprehensive investigation and the 48-year-old director being given a chance to explain himself, the committee made the decision of suspending him.

“The committee investigated the complaints in the spirit of POSH Act and in compliance of principles of sexual harassment, unwelcome sexually determined behaviour, unwarranted contact by poking and advances, demands for sexual favours and abuse of power by Sajid Khan,” read the statement.

It continued saying: “Mr Sajid Khan was given an opportunity to put forth his defence. He did not give any explanation, response or defence to the allegations of sexual harassment, unwelcome sexually determined behaviour, poking at the girls and asking the girls to seduce or strip or to show cleavage and other sexual misconduct and thereby traumatised them mentally and emotionally.”

Moreover, it revealed: “Mr Sajid Khan did not accept the sexual molestation of the complainants but admitted that his behaviour and language was impolite, he had been brash and used abusive language with his friends which included boys and girls. He admitted that he had sex relations with girls, but with their consent.”

The Housefull director was issued a show-cause notice in November as well which ordered an explanation from his side within a span of seven days.

“Your lewd and obscene actions have brought disrepute to Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association. We, therefore, want an explanation from you for such offensive behaviour within seven days of the receipt of the notice for further action as per the rules and regulations,” read the notice.

Responding to the notice, Sajid had denied all accusations while adding: “In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer and the stars of the film Housefull 4, I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth. I request my friends in the media to kindly not pass judgment till the truth is out.”

The filmmaker had been accused of sexual misconduct by a journalist, a female actor and an assistant director.

