Sana Mir’s leg-break delivery voted as Play of Women’s World T20 2018

DUBAI: Sana Mir’s extraordinary delivery, she bowled to Laura Delany of Ireland in a match of this year’s Women’s World Twenty20, was voted as the Play of the Tournament. ICC on Monday tweeted.

As per details, She had bowled a wounder delivery to Ireland captain Laura Delany which pitched outside leg stump and went on to hit the top of middle and leg stump after a big spin.

Pakistan had won that match by 38 runs. Sana Mir finished with the figures of 2-20 in four overs.

Meanwhile, Mir thanked her fans, friends, family and supporters for their votes.



