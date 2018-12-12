Sana Mir’s leg-break delivery voted as Play of Women’s World T20 2018

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Sana Mir’s extraordinary delivery, she bowled to Laura Delany of Ireland in a match of this year’s Women’s World Twenty20, was voted as the Play of the Tournament. ICC on Monday tweeted.
As per details, She had bowled a wounder delivery to Ireland captain Laura Delany which pitched outside leg stump and went on to hit the top of middle and leg stump after a big spin.
Pakistan had won that match by 38 runs. Sana Mir finished with the figures of 2-20 in four overs.
Meanwhile, Mir thanked her fans, friends, family and supporters for their votes.
