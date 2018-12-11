Pakistan crash out of Hockey World Cup after Belgium loss

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Belgium thrashed Pakistan 5-0 to qualify for the quarter-final of the Hockey World Cup being held in Indian city of Bhubaneswar.
The men in green made an early exit from the World Cup without registering a single win in the tournament.
Their only point came when they held on to a 1-1 draw against Malaysia. They were beaten by Germany and Netherlands.
Belgium, on the other hand, triumphed in their opening game to Canada, 5-1 against South Africa and were held 2-2 against India.
Pakistan and Belgium last played against each other twice in the World Cup, with Pakistan winning both the times, 2-0 in 1973 and 3-2 in 2002.
