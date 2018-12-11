Pakistan crash out of Hockey World Cup after Belgium loss

Belgium thrashed Pakistan 5-0 to qualify for the quarter-final of the Hockey World Cup being held in Indian city of Bhubaneswar.



The men in green made an early exit from the World Cup without registering a single win in the tournament.

Their only point came when they held on to a 1-1 draw against Malaysia. They were beaten by Germany and Netherlands.

Belgium, on the other hand, triumphed in their opening game to Canada, 5-1 against South Africa and were held 2-2 against India.

Pakistan and Belgium last played against each other twice in the World Cup, with Pakistan winning both the times, 2-0 in 1973 and 3-2 in 2002.