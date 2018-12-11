Mahesh Bhatt considers Ranbir a 'great guy' for Alia Bhatt

As B-Town is chiming loud with wedding bells these days, fans are eyeing the highly adored couple of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to follow suit as well.



Famed Indian filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also addressed the concern hovering about in the minds of many as he revealed that he considers Ranbir a great guy for his daughter.

During an interview with The Telegraph, the Junoon director revealed: “Well, of course they’re in love. You don’t need to be a genius to get that!”, adding “I love Ranbir… he’s a great guy.”

Upon being asked if he would like to give a word of advice to his daughter, the 70-year-old revealed that he himself had never sought advice from anyone in his days of yore while adding: “What they do to their relationship is something they’ll have to figure out. Whether it’s heading towards that port called ‘marriage’ — which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century — is something for them to figure out."

“I’m no one to hazard a guess when that would happen or which way the relationship is going. It’s life and life needs to be lived on its own terms. Let’s wait and see what tomorrow brings for us,” he stated.

Speaking about Ranbir’s much acclaimed character on Sanju, Mahesh stated: “I loved Ranbir but that’s not the Sanjay Dutt that I know. Ranbir brought his own emotional chord to it but I don’t think Rajkumar Hirani was claiming to the world that he’s making an exact replica. People who are very close to Sanjay cannot connect with that portrayal in the movie. But India seems to have loved it.”