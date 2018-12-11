What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Daily Horoscope For Tuesday, December 11, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a good day for adventure, primarily because that’s what you want to happen. You’re hungry for a change of scenery and something stimulating!

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You might be surprised by a gift of cash or a little perk or a favor from someone today. That’s because, in some way, you definitely can benefit from the wealth and resources of others.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Friends and partners are a bit unpredictable today, because everyone is in a restless mood. Someone might play a prank or surprise you in some way. (It’s not a boring day!)

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

High-tech equipment might figure prominently in your day. Perhaps new electronics will be introduced where you work. Your daily routine will be interrupted by something.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Surprise flirtations might make your day today. Ditto for unexpected invitations. However, parents should be extra vigilant about their kids, because this is a mildly accident-prone day for your children.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Something having to do with your home routine will be interrupted today. Small appliances might break down, or minor breakages could occur. Unexpected company might be at your door. Who knows?

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a mildly accident-prone day, so pay attention to whatever you say and do. Slow down and be mindful.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Keep an eye on your money and possessions today, because you might find money or you might lose money. You also might break something that you own or misplace it.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You feel impulsive and ready for a few thrills today. You want a little adventure in your life. Perhaps a short trip!

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a restless day, because you find it difficult to concentrate. Different topics and newideas keep flashing through your mind. It’s just what it is.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might meet a new acquaintance today who is a bit unusual. Or someone you already know might say or do something that surprises you. It’s an interesting day!

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

An authority figure might say or do something that makes you want to throw in the towel or rebel. Hey – don’t quit your day job. Cool your jets.