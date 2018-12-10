close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 10, 2018

Rabia Butt shuts down troll who called her hands ‘manly’

Getting trolled on social media is a common trend now. People now find it fun while they seemingly abuse or bully others. Celebrities are the most targeted in this trend. Sometimes the trolls get ignored by the celebrities, at other times they are slammed. 

Last week, Mahira Khan slammed a twitter user who trolled her by bringing back the topic of her leaked photo with Ranbir Kapoor in which she was seen smoking. This time it’s model Rabia Butt.

On Friday, the model posted a photo of her wishing her followers the blessed day with caption “Aaj Juma hai <3”

While her photo got over 900 likes and 70 replies, one twitter user replied, “why are your hands so mardana?” to which Rabia fired back and said, “Partay Bhi kafi mardana hein” means they hit like a man’s hand too.

The bully then did not reply back but Rabia’s response surely has taught him  what can happen if someone messes up with her or in general with women.

